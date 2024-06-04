Walnut Hill Man Charged With Felony Weapon Possession, Fined $6,525 After His Cows Got Loose

June 4, 2024

A Walnut Hill man was arrested on a felony weapon charge and fined over $6,500 last month after his cows got loose on Highway 97 last month.

Bryce Carson Griffith, 43, was charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. He was released from jail on a $5,000 bond.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint of loose cows in the 9700 block of Highway 97, near Pine Forest Road in Davisville. The complainant told deputies that he had seen Griffith on horseback attempting to retrieve the cows and that he had fired a gun twice to scare the cows back toward his property.

Deputies later made contact with Griffith at his Highway 4 residence, and he admitted to deputies that he had used a gun to round up his cattle, an arrest repour states. He retrieved the rifle from his truck, and it contained one spent casing in the chamber and one live round in the magazine, the report continued.

According to the ECSO, Griffith was convicted in Texas of harassment of a public servant in 2010 and assault on a public servant and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon in 2023.

Escambia County Animal Control cited Griffith with 21 counts of animals roaming at large and 21 counts of animal nuisance for 21 head of cattle that were roaming at large and grazing on a church’s property. The total fine including surcharges and cost was $6,525.

In 2013, animal control fined Griffith $2,730 for three horses that were in the road and nine dogs that had no proof of rabies vaccination and no water, according to court records.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 