Veterans Town Hall Set For Thursday

June 18, 2024

A Veterans Town Hall will be held Thursday in Pensacola.

The event will take place at Marcus Pointe Baptist Church from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

VA leadership and staff will be available at 11 a.m. until noon to answer questions and provide VA health care and benefit resources. The meeting portion of the town hall will begin at noon and will begin with a question and answer opportunity for veterans.

Anyone planning to attend is asked to register here.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 