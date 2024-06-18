Veterans Town Hall Set For Thursday

A Veterans Town Hall will be held Thursday in Pensacola.

The event will take place at Marcus Pointe Baptist Church from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

VA leadership and staff will be available at 11 a.m. until noon to answer questions and provide VA health care and benefit resources. The meeting portion of the town hall will begin at noon and will begin with a question and answer opportunity for veterans.

Anyone planning to attend is asked to register here.