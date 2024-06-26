Vandals Break Windows Out Of 1880’s Walnut Hill Log Schoolhouse, ECSO Investigates

Someone recently vandalized a log schoolhouse building that dates back over 140 years in Walnut Hill.

Several windows were broken out of the Walnut Hill Schoolhouse, located next to the Walnut Hill Community Center on Highway 97 in Walnut Hill, which moved the building to its current location. “This was done so the community could embrace its past and somehow come to understand our humble beginnings. We endeavor to maintain this part of our heritage, so to the person or persons responsible for breaking out the windows of our log schoolhouse please know we do not do this in Walnut Hill.”

Anyone with information on the vandalism is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

“It’s about heritage. This log schoolhouse was made a part of the community to educate the earlier children of the area. Children who went on to higher degrees becoming leaders in their community. When it was no longer needed for the children, the log schoolhouse became home to the Walnut Hill Ruritan Club,” current Ruritan Club President Ed Hudson said. ”

History of the Walnut Hill Schoolhouse

The log school, believed to have been built sometime around or just before 1880, was flattened by Hurricane Ivan in 2004.

The exact construction date of the one-room schoolhouse is unknown because school district records prior to 1880 could not be located. Financial records for the Escambia County School District indicate that William “Uncle Bud” Williams received $40 in April 1880 for “building a new school” and the school received a new heater at the cost of $10 in 1881.

The school was originally located near the corner of the present-day intersection of Arthur Brown Road and Highway 97. It was moved to its current location on Highway 97 after the construction of the Walnut Hill Community Center, also known as the Walnut Hill Ruritan Building, in the late 1990’s.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.