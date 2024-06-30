Uber Driver Killed, Two Navy Sailors Seriously Injured In Escambia County Crash

June 30, 2024

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 60-year-old Uber driver died and two U.S. Navy sailors were seriously injured in a crash Saturday morning in Escambia Count.

FHP said the Uber driver was in a Subaru sedan with two sailors as passengers — a 28-year-old New York man, and a 22-year-old Iowa man — just after 4 a.m.

Troopers said as the Uber was traveling south on Navy Boulevard, a Hyundai driven by a 19-year-old Pensacola woman on Gulf Beach Highway failed to stop at a red light.

“According to multiple witnesses, this driver had a steady red traffic signal which the driver failed to obey,’ FHP Said.

The front of the Hyundai collided with the right side of the Subaru.

The driver of the Subaru was pronounced deceased at the scene. The passengers were both transported by ground ambulance as trauma patients. The driver of the Hyundai was also transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

U.S. Navy command from Pensacola NAS were notified about the sailors.

FHP Traffic Homicide Investigators are continuing their investigation.

File photo.

