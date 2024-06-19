Tropical Storm Alberto Forms In The Gulf; Double Red Flags At The Beach

June 19, 2024

graphic

Tropical Storm Alberto formed Wednesday over the western Gulf of Mexico and is expected to bring heavy rains, coastal flooding and gusty winds over the coastal areas of Texas and northern Mexico through Thursday.

Tropical storm warnings are in effect for the coastal areas of northern Mexico and portions of Texas.

There will be no serious impact to the North Escambia area. However, breezy conditions will continue for our portion of the Gulf Coast, and the wind will cause high seas and surf. Double red flags are flying (water is closed) for area beaches.

Details on Alberto are in the graphic above.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 