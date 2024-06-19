Tropical Storm Alberto Forms In The Gulf; Double Red Flags At The Beach

Tropical Storm Alberto formed Wednesday over the western Gulf of Mexico and is expected to bring heavy rains, coastal flooding and gusty winds over the coastal areas of Texas and northern Mexico through Thursday.

Tropical storm warnings are in effect for the coastal areas of northern Mexico and portions of Texas.

There will be no serious impact to the North Escambia area. However, breezy conditions will continue for our portion of the Gulf Coast, and the wind will cause high seas and surf. Double red flags are flying (water is closed) for area beaches.

Details on Alberto are in the graphic above.