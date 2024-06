Tri-County Junior League All-Star Team Wins Section Championship

The Tri-County Junior League All-Star team won the Florida Section 1 Championship Tuesday evening.

With the win, Tri-County advances to state beginning July 5 in Melbourne, Florida. The team is organizing fundraisers for the trip, and the Jay Recreation Association already accepting donations via Paypal.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.