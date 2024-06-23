There’s No Lt. James Perry: Sheriff’s Office Warns Of Phone Scam

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is warning of an ongoing phone scam.

ECSO said they have been notified that several citizens are receiving phone calls from someone who is identifying themselves as “Lt. James Perry of the ECSO Civil Division”. They are asking citizens to call or report to the Sheriff’s Office.

ECOS said there is no ““Lt. James Perry” employed at the Sheriff’s Office and the call is a scam.