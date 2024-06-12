Tate Lady Aggies Present $25K From Strike Out Cancer Game, Surpassing $200,000 For The Fight Against Cancer

June 12, 2024

The Tate Lady Aggies softball team presented a check for over $25,000 to the American Cancer Society on Tuesday.

The Lady Aggies, along with the West Florida Lady Jaguars, raised the $25,185.28 during the 2024 Strike Out Cancer Game hosted by Tate last spring.

For a Strike Out Cancer photo gallery fro April 2024, click here.

The first year, they raised $2,550 and didn’t know if they would ever beat that mark.

Now 14 years later, the game has now raised over $200,000 for cancer awareness and research.

Also Tuesday, the Lady Aggies took on Navarre in summer softball action. Click here for more.

Submitted and NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

