Tate Lady Aggies Present $25K From Strike Out Cancer Game, Surpassing $200,000 For The Fight Against Cancer

The Tate Lady Aggies softball team presented a check for over $25,000 to the American Cancer Society on Tuesday.

The Lady Aggies, along with the West Florida Lady Jaguars, raised the $25,185.28 during the 2024 Strike Out Cancer Game hosted by Tate last spring.

The first year, they raised $2,550 and didn’t know if they would ever beat that mark.

Now 14 years later, the game has now raised over $200,000 for cancer awareness and research.

Submitted and NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.