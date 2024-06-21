Tate High FFA Chapter Earns Numerous Awards And Honors At FFA State Convention

The Tate High School FFA chapter brought home numerous awards and honors from the 96th Annual Florida FFA State Convention & Expo in Orlando recently.

Tate attended with 34 FFA members, chapter advisors, administration, and FFA alumni. Members attended the convention, leadership student workshops, and career show.

Chapter delegates Lawson Theisen and Maegan Coleman and represented the chapter at the Florida FFA business session and District 1 meeting. Tate High Principal Laura Touchstone also attended the convention and shared in the chapter’s accomplishments for the week.

The chapter was received the following awards, honors and accolades::

Florida’s Finest – National Chapter Award – recognizes the top 10% of chapters that actively implement the mission and strategies of the National FFA organization as they emphasize three components: Growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture while engaging the entire membership.

Florida’s Finest – Premier FFA Chapters – Recognizes superior achievement by FFA chapters as they engaged in agriculture and the FFA. Chapters must be proficient in alumni and community partnerships, financial planning, public relations and models of excellence FFA activities.

Advisor of the Year Finalist – Tate FFA advisor Melissa Gibbs was a top finalist for the Timothy Cribbs Advisor of the Year Award as it recognizes advisors who make a positive difference in the lives of their agricultural FFA members.

Honorary State FFA Degree – Richard Gibbs was chosen by the Florida FFA Association Board of Directors, officers and staff to receive the coveted Honorary State FFA Degree. Gibbs is a charter member of the Tate FFA Foundation and a 1954 Tate High School graduate and FFA member. The Honorary State FFA Degree is the highest honorary award presented by the Florida FFA organization. Its purpose is to recognize those individuals who have greatly contributed to the advancement of agricultural education and who have provided outstanding service to the FFA program.

American FFA Degree Candidates – As the highest degree achievable in the National FFA Organization, the American FFA Degree shows an FFA member’s dedication to his or her chapter and state FFA association. It demonstrates the effort FFA members apply toward their supervised agricultural experience and the outstanding leadership abilities and community involvement they exhibited through their FFA career. American FFA Degree recipients show promise for the future and have gone above and beyond to achieve excellence. Tate FFA recipients were Dawson Guy and Jaxson Stafford.

State FFA Degree Recipients – The State FFA Degree is the highest degree a state association can bestow upon a member. It is a step in the FFA degree system that encourages premier leadership, personal growth and achievement of career success. The degree is a high and rare honor, in which less than two percent of FFA members earn. It requires commitment and hard work to reach and attain this goal. The State FFA Degree is awarded to FFA members who have demonstrated the highest level of commitment to the Florida State FFA Association and made significant accomplishments in their Supervised Agricultural Experiences (SAEs).

The following Tate students received the State FFA Degree.

Sarah Alexander

Wyatt Allen

Ryan Grace

Austin Manning

Francis Martin

Alexis Nelson

Synoma Perea

Brayden Touchstone

Lyllian Warne

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.