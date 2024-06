Sing 2: Free Movie Night Friday In Molino Park

A free Movie in the Park will be held Friday night at the Molino Head Start.

Community Action Program Committee, Inc. will present “Sing 2″ at 6:30 p.m. Refreshments will be provided, and attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair.

The Molino Head Start program is located in the Molino Community Center at 6460 North Highway 95A.