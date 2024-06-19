School Board Makes Leadership Changes At Tate, Pine Forest And George Stone

June 19, 2024

The Escambia County School Board Tuesday night made several leadership changes at school across the county.

For the North Escambia area, the board voted unanimously to approve the following recommendations from Superintendent Keith Leonard:

  • Melanie McElhaney was promoted from assistant principal at Tate High School to principal at Pine Forest High School.
  • Tate agriculture teacher Austin Courson is now assistant principal at Tate High School.
  • Northview High School teacher Megan Carroll is now assistant principal at George Stone Technical College.
  • Stephen Brooks was promoted from assistant principal to principal at George Stone.

Other appointments were:

  • Tracie Carollo – subject area specialist, language arts
  • Nicole Everette – principal, Myrtle Grove Elementary School
  • Amy Gordon – principal, Pensacola High School
  • Anne McGowan – assistant principal, Booker T. Washington High School
  • Barbara Spears – subject area specialist, music/fine arts

The board vote was unanimous following a motion by board member Bill Slayton and a second by David Williams.

Pictured: Escambia County School Superintendent Keith Leonard and school board members with new administrators Austin Courson (top), Megan Carroll (first below), Melanie McElhaney (second below) and Stephen Brooks (bottom photo). Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 