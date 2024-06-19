School Board Makes Leadership Changes At Tate, Pine Forest And George Stone

The Escambia County School Board Tuesday night made several leadership changes at school across the county.

For the North Escambia area, the board voted unanimously to approve the following recommendations from Superintendent Keith Leonard:

Melanie McElhaney was promoted from assistant principal at Tate High School to principal at Pine Forest High School.

Tate agriculture teacher Austin Courson is now assistant principal at Tate High School.

Northview High School teacher Megan Carroll is now assistant principal at George Stone Technical College.

Stephen Brooks was promoted from assistant principal to principal at George Stone.

Other appointments were:

Tracie Carollo – subject area specialist, language arts

Nicole Everette – principal, Myrtle Grove Elementary School

Amy Gordon – principal, Pensacola High School

Anne McGowan – assistant principal, Booker T. Washington High School

Barbara Spears – subject area specialist, music/fine arts

The board vote was unanimous following a motion by board member Bill Slayton and a second by David Williams.

Pictured: Escambia County School Superintendent Keith Leonard and school board members with new administrators Austin Courson (top), Megan Carroll (first below), Melanie McElhaney (second below) and Stephen Brooks (bottom photo). Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.