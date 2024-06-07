‘Project Dynamo’ Offers $2.5 Million For 25 Acres Of OLF-8 To Bring 210 New Jobs

A company looking to create 210 new jobs has made a $2.5 million offer for a potion of the county-owned OLF-8 property.

The Escambia County Commission voted 3-0 Thursday evening, with Commissioner Lumon May absent, to enter into negotiations.

The FloridaWest Economic Development Alliance presented the industrial project with codename “Project Dynamo” to the Escambia County Commission. The name of the company or the nature of their business has not been announced as is allowed under Florida law during economic development negotiations.

Some of the 210 proposed jobs will be part time; the company expects 170 to 189 full-time positions to be created with a total annual payroll of $5.1 to $5.6 million.

The company offered the $2.5 million — $100,000 per acre for 25 acres of the 540 acre parcel at the extreme northwest corner of OLF-8 bordering Frank Reeder Road. The company wants to be in a completed facility by October 2025.

“OLF-8 is the only location in Escambia County the company is considering,” FloridaWest said.

Project Dynamo Details:

±25 Acre Site, extreme northwest corner of OLF-8 (Light Industrial Area)

Offer to purchase at $100,000 per acre for a total of $2.5 million

Building size: ~110,000sf

Capital Investment: Minimum $35 million

Construction type: Tilt-Up Concrete with parking, lighting and landscaping

Project Dynamo Workforce:

o Total Workforce : 210 employees

o Full-time Equivalent (FTE) employees: 170-189 est.

o Minimum starting Pay: $16.50/hr. + comprehensive benefits for full-time jobs

o Annual Payroll: $5.1 – $5.6 million est.

“This project is an excellent fit for OLF-8 and should help to stimulate additional development and investment in the park. FloridaWest will work with the County and other partners to pursue Triumph Grant Funding to support required infrastructure including roads and utilities, within and nearby OLF-8,” FloridaWest noted in their presentation to the county.

