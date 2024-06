New Coffee Shop, Pet Groomer Open In Molino

Grand opening celebrations were held Saturday for two news businesses in Molino.

The Parking Latte coffee shop and Cozy Corner Grooming and Boarding, both locall owned, are now open at 4178 North HIghway 29, between the Molino fire tower and Highway 196.

