Local Hams Take To The Airwaves For Amateur Radio Field Day, Practicing Emergency Communications

Local ham radio operators at two locations in Escambia County took part in the 2024 American Radio Relay League Field Day this weekend.

ARRL Field Day was an opportunity for about 40,000 amateur radio enthusiasts throughout the U.S. and Canada to set up temporary communications stations and make contact with like-minded people. Licensed radio operators, often called “hams,” spent the weekend practicing community outreach, emergency preparedness and technical skills.

The Five Flags Amateur Radio Association was to operate continuously from 1 p.m. Saturday until 1 p.m. Sunday at Ashton Brosnaham Park off East 10 Mile Road.

Amateur radio operator Gene Bannon, call sign KB4HAH, said amateur radio operators were the only ones communication for 36 hours after Hurricane Ivan. He said sheriff’s deputies could not talk to each other and the fire departments couldn’t talk to each other.

He added that amateurs were the communications source for the first 36 hours before the arrival of satellite trucks and other equipment arrived.

Bannon said that’s the reason amateur radio exists.

Club members set up their amateur radio equipment — ranging from old 1980s radios to modern digital gear and satellite communications. With a generator and portable antennas, including a wire antenna spanning half a soccer field, they were soon communicating with ham operators across the United States and Canada.

The goal was to reach other ham operators in as many Canadian provinces and U.S. states as possible, including Alaska and Hawaii.

The Southern Amateur Radio Union (SARU) participated from Travis Nelson Park on West Highway 4 in Bratt, near Northview High School. Club members from both Escambia counties (Alabama and Florida) were set to participate from noon Saturday until noon Sunday. Operators would carefully tune radios, repeat their call sign and see who would answer from where.

The amateur radio operators have their own equipment inside the Escambia County Operations Center, ready to provide needed communications during local emergencies. That room was named for Rudy Hubbard, WA4PUP, a ham operator that passed away in May 2021.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.