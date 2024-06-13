Late Rally Not Enough As Wahoos Fall 4-3 To Barons

written by Erik Bremer

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos saw their five-game winning streak come to an end on Wednesday afternoon, falling 4-3 to the Birmingham Barons.

The Blue Wahoos didn’t manage a baserunner from the third inning until the ninth, as Barons starter Tyler Schweitzer (W, 1-0) was dominant in his Double-A debut. Paul McIntosh drew Pensacola to within a run with a ninth-inning two-run homer, but Jacob Berry’s double was left aboard as the late rally came up short.

Pending the results of Wednesday night’s game between the Montgomery Biscuits and Chattanooga Lookouts, the Blue Wahoos are tied with the Biscuits in the first half South Division race with 10 games to play.

The Blue Wahoos strung together singles from Berry and Nathan Martorella in the second inning to mount a rally. Though they didn’t cash in with a run-scoring hit, Berry crossed the plate on a wild pitch to take a 1-0 lead.

Evan Fitterer worked in and out of trouble in his start for the Blue Wahoos, tying a career high with nine strikeouts over 5.0 solid innings. The Barons left six men in scoring position against Fitterer, who allowed an RBI double to Jacob Gonzalez in the fifth and departed in a 1-1 tie game.

Zach McCambley (L, 0-1) worked a perfect sixth inning of relief, but ran into trouble in the seventh. Two leadoff walks started the inning, and a McIntosh passed ball allowed Alsander Womack to score the go-ahead run. RBI singles from Gonzalez and Brooks Baldwin gave Birmingham a 4-1 lead.

McIntosh homered in the ninth to mark Pensacola’s first hit since the second inning. Berry followed with a one-out double, but Eric Adler (S, 2) retired both Martorella and Cody Morissette with the tying run at second to finish off Birmingham’s 4-3 victory.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Barons on Thursday. First pitch from Regions Field is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.