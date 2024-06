Last Chance To Donate Food Today In Donut Strike For Manna

Today is the last day of the 2024 Donut Strike for Manna.

Local law enforcement and fire departments are teaming up again to fight hunger for the 2024 Donut Strike for Manna.

Donation locations for Friday are in the graphics below.

Pictured: Escambia County Fire Rescue collecting for the 2024 Donut Strike for Manna at the Winn Dixie in Cantonment. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.