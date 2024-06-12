Large Quantity Of Drugs, Contraband Found Near Century Prison; Investigation Underway

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a duffle type bag containing a large quantity of drugs and other contraband was discovered near the Century prison on Monday.

According to the ECSO, the bag was found along a roadway off Century Correctional Institution property during a routine perimeter sweep by a CCI team.

The sheriff’s office said the bag contained 548 grams of methamphetamine, 172 grams of marijuana, 100 Suboxone strips, 22 cellphones, 14 cellphone SIM cards, and other tobacco products.

Anyone with information is asked to call the ECSO at (850) 436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.