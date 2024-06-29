Judge Denies Bruce Childers’ Claim To Be On The Ballot for Supervisor of Elections

A judge has dismissed a lawsuit seeking to place attorney Bruce Childers on the ballot for Escambia County supervisor of elections.

Incumbent Supervisor of Elections Robert Bender disqualified would-be GOP candidate Bruce Childers for not providing a copy of his required full and public financial disclosure Form 6 by the close of qualifying.

Bender was seeking an emergency declaration to put him back on the ballot as a qualified candidate for supervisor of elections.

Childers said he never received a call about any issues, which is something he claims should have been done, according to the Florida statute that states a qualifying officer shall make every reasonable effort to notify the candidate of missing or incomplete items.

Following a lengthy hearing Friday afternoon, Circuit Judge Jennifer Frydrychowicz sided with Bender, leaving Childers, a local attorney, off the ballot.

“I do not find any basis in law for taking such a bold step as to overrule the supervisor of elections,” Frydrychowicz said as she issued a verbal order.

The judge said testimony from Deputy Supervisor of Elections Sonya Daniel and assistant Keelie Sekerka led her to decide the SOE meet the requirements of election laws.

Bender is automatically elected as the only qualified candidate for Supervisor of Elections.

Photo courtesy WEAR 3 for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.