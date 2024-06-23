Jay Woman Found Incompetent To Stand Trial For Allegedly Threatening To Kill Three FHP Troopers

June 23, 2024

A Jay woman has been found incompetent to currently stand trial for allegedly threatening to murder Florida Highway Patrol troopers during an interaction back in February.

FHP responded to I-10 on Sunday, February 4, 2024, after receiving reports of someone lying down on the interstate. Troopers arrived to find 38-year old Brooke Amer Phillips walking west on the shoulder of I-10 near Pensacola Boulevard. The trooper informed her she could not walk and he would transport her to the next exit.

Phillips told the trooper that she was going to continue to walk, ignoring multiple commands to stop, according to an arrest report. Phillips ignored additional commands and stated that the trooper would have to “kill her” to make her stop, the report continues.

The trooper gained physical control over Phillips and “assisted” her to the ground.

Phillips then threatened to “murder” three troopers that were now on scene, according to FHP.

Phillips was charged with failure to obey law enforcement, resisting, and threatening death or serious bodily harm to a law enforcement officer. She is scheduled to go before Judge Barry Dickson, Jr. for another hearing on December 2.

Written by William Reynolds 

 