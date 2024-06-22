Jay Office Of Santa Rosa Tax Collector’s Office Closed Until Further Notice

The Jay Office of the Santa Rosa Tax Collector’s Office at5259 Booker Lane in Jay will be closed until further notice due to the ongoing construction at the Jay Community Center.

The Milton, Midway and Pace offices are still accepting customers during regular business hours by appointment. There is currently no estimated time to reopen the Jay office.

Office locations and hours are outlined below:

Milton Office – 6495 Caroline Street (Highway 90), Suite E in Milton

Midway Office – 5841 Gulf Breeze Parkway (Highway 98), Suite B in Gulf Breeze

Pace Office – 4487 Chumuckla Highway in Pace

All offices are open Monday through Friday from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for services such as tags, taxes, hunting and fishing. Driver license services are available until 3:30 p.m. (cut-off time subject to change if capacity has been reached).