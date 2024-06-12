Grand Opening Held For North Escambia Stork Stock, Providing Free Essentials For Ages 0-2

The Escambia County Healthy Coalition, a local non-profit for pregnant women, new mothers, fathers, and children ages 0-2, held a grand opening for its newest resource center for North Escambia on Tuesday

The new resource center, “North Escambia Stork Stock,” is located inside the Community Health Northwest Florida-Century Pediatrics office at 501 Church Street in Century.

The North Escambia Stork Stock is a result of the partnership between the Healthy Start Coalition and the Community Health NWFL-Century Pediatrics site where many local parents of young children come looking for quality health care and resources to care for their families.

“This section of North Escambia, in particular Century, McDavid and Molino, sometimes feels overlooked and unseen and not part of the greater Escambia community,” said Allyson Anderson, executive director of the Coalition. “And their needs are just as great or greater than anybody else in Escambia. So that is who we serve at Healthy Start, those who need it most. The point was driven deeply home to me that our work and our mission needed to incorporate all of Escambia County, not just the greater Pensacola area.”

For more photos, click here.

The North Escambia Stork Stock will provide families with essential baby gear including diapers, wipes, clothing, diapers, diaper bags, pack and plays for safe sleep, breastmilk storage bags for breastfeeding mothers, and baby strollers. The North Escambia Stork Stock will have the same operating hours as the Century Pediatrics office. Clients can access the center Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Fridays from 8 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., with appointments strongly preferred. The site is open to Florida residents in North Escambia or established Century Pediatrics patients.

“Our commitment to North Escambia is for the long-haul and we look forward to bringing vital resources to the community for years to come.” said Anderson.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.