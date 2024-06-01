FWC Reports Nine Area Boating Under The Influence Arrests Over Memorial Day Weekend

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Northwest Region reported 15 boating under the influence arrests over the Memorial Day weekend.

Nine of the arrests were in Escambia County, five were in Panama City and one in the Tallahassee region.

“We know that a sober vessel operator is a safer vessel operator,” said Maj. Robby Creech, Northwest Regional Commander. “Our officers respond to too many accidents that could have been avoided if the operator had just

designated a driver who was not impaired, removing dangerous individuals from our waterways is a priority for us.”

The FWC The Northwest Region includes 16 counties encompassing Escambia County to Jefferson County.