Friends Of The Library Announces Summer Book Sale

June 20, 2024

The dates for the Friends of the West Florida Public Library HOT Summer Book Sale have been announced with a hot summer sales twist.

The Friends’ Hot Summer Book Sale will be held July 26, 27 and 28th and this year. For every t10 items (books, DVD’s, audiobooks, and CDs) purchased, library supporters will be invited to select an 11th item – for free! This includes all books, (paperback, hardback, kids’ books, etc.) except those in the Collector’s Corner. The books in Collector’s Corner are always individually priced.

The books will be sorted by genre to make it easier to find your favorite novels, children’s books, books about gardening and decorating, biographies, and so many more.

Friday, July 26, 2024, 3-7 p.m., $5 admission (free for member), Hot Summer Sale: Buy 10 items and get one more for free.

Saturday, July 27, 2024, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., free admission, Half-off prices all day! Hot Summer Sale: Buy 10 items and get one more for free.

Sunday, July 28, 2024, 9a.m. – 3 p.m., free admission | $7 bag sale (Collector’s Corner closes on Sunday at 12:30 p.m.)

