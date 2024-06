Firefighters Respond To Report Of Smoke In Cantonment Dollar General

Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a report of smoke in the building at a Cantonment Dollar General Thursday afternoon.

The report was made about 5 p.m. from the Dollar General at 111 South Highway 97 at Muscogee Road. Firefighters tracked the source of the smoke to an electrical problem with an HVAC unit.

There was no severe damage and no injuries reported.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.