Family Seeks Answers In Century Murder Of Young Father, Former High School Football Player

Jaheem Durant, 20, was murdered in Century last year.

His body was found with multiple gunshot wounds on a sidewalk along North Century Boulevard, near Ramar Street about 1:15 a.m. Sunday. The body was just yards from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Substation in Billy G. Ward Courthouse building.

Now, over seven months later, his family and the mother of his 2-year-old child are still seeking answers.

“We don’t understand why it’s taking the police so long to make an arrest,” Kirsi Crawley, mother of Jaheem Durant Jr., told NorthEscambia.com. “Jaheem deserves justice for what they did to him, and his family deserves closure and answers3″

Crawley said family has received little information from investigators.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office tells us the case is still active, and the investigator speaks to Jaheem’s father frequestely, most recently last week.

“We are still waiting for crime lab results and social media results,” Sgt. Melony Peterson said.

Durant played high school football for both the Northview Chiefs and the Flomaton Hurricanes.

At Northview, Durant was named 2nd Team Defensive End for the Florida 1A All-State football team. He was a member of the Flomaton High School first ever state championship team.

Anyone with information is asked to call the ECSO at (850) 436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

Pictured first below: Jaheem Durant gains yardage for the Northview Chiefs. NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge. Other photos above and below: Submitted photos of Jaheem Durant