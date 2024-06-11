Failed Urban Development Center Program Late With Unsecured Loan Payment To Century, Still Owes Nearly $11K

The CEO of the The Urban Development Center (UDC) says she wants more time to finish repaying what started as an unsecured $61,925 loan for the YouthFirst Century program that suffered a complete funding cut by the Escambia County Children’s Trust (ECT).

On June 1, UDC made an $11,000 payment, with CEO Dr. Jessica Griffen acknowledging that UDC still owes the town $10,925 of an original interest-free $61,925 loan.

“I was supposed to complete my final payment to the Town of Century by May 31st. I came down on Saturday (June 1) and delivered a check for $11,000 I’m paying toward my debt. That will leave me $10,925 more to pay,” she said, adding that she expected a “full payment” from the state soon.

The Century Town Council unanimously extended the next payment due date to July 8 (the Monday following the July 4th holiday).

Last year, Escambia Children’s Trust (ECT) awarded a contract to the Pensacola non-profit Urban Development Center for “YouthFirst Century” to serve 750 youth ages 11-18 over a three-year period at a total cost of $1.2 million. In reality, they only reached 30 children in their targeted ages of 11-18. They requested to lower their target age group to just 5-years old, but that was also denied by ECT.

The Town of Century fronted an unsecured $61,925 loan to UDC to purchase items like computers and workbooks. The loan was to be repaid by December 31, 2023, but the town council previously approved an extension to March 31, 2024.

Griffen then requested another extension to pay until May 31, 2024, “citing continual slow financial receivables for delay”.

According to ECT documentation, ECT’s contract for the year period prior to March 1 was $397,556, of which $264,058.03 was paid as of February 29, and $133,497.97 was “surrendered” because it was part of the awarded but not spent by the contract end date.

“It was use it or lose it,” ECT Executive Director Lindsey Cannon told NorthEscambia.com regarding the surrendered funding. “It’s rolled back into (other) programs, because they (UDC) didn’t use it.”

Pictured top: A copy of an $11,000 loan payment from The Urban Development Center. The account numbers were redacted by NorthEscambia.com. Inset: The Urban Development Center’s Dr. Jessica Griffen introduces YouthFirst Century to a group at the Pilgrim Lodge Baptist Church in Century in February 2023. NorthEscambia.com file photo. click to enlarge.