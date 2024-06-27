Escambia Man Sentenced To 150 Months In Federal Prison For Drug Possession

An Escambia County aman was sentenced to 150 months in federal prison on drug possession charges.

Darnell Devaughn Burnett, 40, previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine, 100 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing heroin, a quantity of fentanyl, and a quantity of cocaine.

On June 13, 2023, a state search warrant was executed at Burnett’s residence in Escambia County. During the search of the residence, law enforcement located and seized 829 grams of methamphetamine, 137.9 grams of heroin, small quantities of fentanyl and cocaine, a digital scale and bags used for drug distribution. Evidence introduced at the sentencing hearing established that at the time the search warrant was executed at his residence, Burnett was on state probation for drug distribution charges.

“Our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners work tirelessly to keep us safe and serve a critical role in removing addictive and deadly controlled substances from our communities,” said U.S. Attorney Coody. “Through their efforts, this defendant – a prior offender currently serving a probationary sentence – will face the significant consequences of his continued criminal conduct. We will continue to support our law enforcement partners as we work together to investigate and prosecute criminals distributing drugs in North Florida.”

Burnett’s prison sentence will be followed by five years of supervised release.