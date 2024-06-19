Escambia Man Gets Life In Prison For 2022 Murder

A 31-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison for an October 2022 murder in Escambia County.

A jury found Jacob Monroe Colville guilty of the October 29, 2022, first degree premeditated murder of Jesse Allen Geoghagan at a home on Medford Avenue. Jude Coleman Robinson immediately sentenced him to life.

Alyssa Marie Blackburn and Lawrence Bonner, Jr. were both indicted for principal to first degree premeditated murder with a firearm in the case.

On October 29, the ECSO responded to the 1000 block of Medford Avenue where they found Geoghahan. with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Blackburn contacted the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office to report that he had been shot inside the residence.

Bonner allegedly gave Colville the gun used in the murder. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Colville shot Geoghagan twice inside a closet, before shooting him a “few more times” as he limped out of the bedroom.

They fled in a stolen 1996 Toyota Avalon, which was later found burning under the Mobile Highway Bridge over Eleven Mile Creek.

A security system in the residence captured the murder, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Blackburn and Bonner remain in jail without bond awaiting trial. Both are due back in court in mid-August.