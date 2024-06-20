Escambia, Florida, School Board Discusses Student Phone Policy; Escambia, Alabama, Will Lock Phones In Pouches

The school board in Escambia County, Florida is discussing how changes could be made to cell usage in local schools along with a Florida law already in place.

The discussion comes as Los Angeles school board on Tuesday moved to ban cellphones all day on campuses for a half million students in the nation’s second largest district.

Meanwhile, a new cell phone policy has already been adopted in Escambia County, Alabama, banning usage during the high school day. Students will be able to have their phones, but they’ll be locked in pouches.

Details on both Escambia counties are below.

Escambia County, Florida

A Florida law last year prohibits school networks from using social media, and gives teacher discretion to ban cell phone use in their classrooms during classroom time.

“I appreciate the guidelines we currently have in place, but cell phones and earbuds and headphones are a top problem in the classroom,” Escambia County teacher Cheryl Zigler told the school board. “They are a distraction in the classroom. I am not recommending banning them, but in districts where they have been banned, grades went up.”

“We do need a district-wide policy, so every school is doing the same thing,” Zigler added. “There’s a company that sells these awesome pouches that kids can lock up their phone; they get it back at the end of the day. They can carry around their phone, but they can’t open it (the pouch).

Parents need to work with their children on cell phone usage. Parents don’t need to text their kids at school during class,” she added.

“They use their cell phones to cheat; they’ll take pictures of test questions; they’ll text pictures to friends. We’ve got to do something.”

“This is a crisis across America,” District 1 school board member Kevin Adams said.

“School board are not the reason that students have cell phone,” District 5 board member Bill Slayton, nothing that the board did have regulations against cell phones in schools maybe 20 years ago. “But a father that was on the Legislature wanted to be able to get in touch with their child, and the Legislature passed the statute that said that we could not prohibit cell phones in schools. And look what we have come around to.”

“Please bear with us as we make this new rule,” Slayton continued. “It will probably have to be modified many, many times just because it is very difficult nowadays to stop it.”

“I do hate to see a child fail or be suspended because of this,” he said, holding up his phone. “But that is kind of where we are going…bear with us. This is going to take a while.”

Superintendent Keith Leonard said he’s discussed cell phones with students representing the district’s high schools, and they are planning a student-led “unplugged day” next school year.

“Every year, we have tried to give teachers and instructors more power over the cell phones in their classrooms,” District 4 member Patty Hightower said.

Escambia County, Alabama

The Escambia County Board of Education in Alabama has banned student cell phones during the high school day beginning with the upcoming school year.

The district will issue Yondr pouches to each student at the beginning of the school year. When they arrive on campus, they will lock their phones inside the pouch that will be unlocked by the school at the end of the school day. The students will be unable to unlock the pouch containing the phone without a special device, and if they damage the pouch, they will be charged $20. Pouch searches may be conducted during the school day.

The locking policy does not apply to school-issued computers.

“There is no reason that a student should need a cell phone during the regular school day,” the policy states. “In any instance requiring emergency communication with a student, our school will immediately assist the

student, a parent, or other responsible adult with that situation by using a school telephone.”

The policy also states, “instances may occur where administration will unlock pouches for students to call home such as severe weather, unplanned early release, etc.”

Violations can lead to in or out of school suspensions or even alternative school for 15 days following the sixth offense.

To read the Escambia County, Alabama, policy, click here (pdf).

Pictured: Escambia County (FL) School Board member Bill Slayton hold up his phone during a board meeting this week. NorthEscambia.com image, click to enlarge.