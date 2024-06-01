Escambia County Receives New $36 Million Offer For 540 Acre Entirety Of OLF-8

Escambia County has received another offer for the OLF-8 property on Nine Mile road — this time $36 million for the entre 540 acres parcel.

The offer was received from Tri W Development, a subsidiary of Jim Wilson and Associates (JWA) of Montgomery, Alabama, along with CAH Developments, an affiliate of The 1559-Collective in Pensacola.

There’s still an offer on the table from Beulah Town Center, which increased their purchase offer in mid-May to $25 million for 290 acres.

If the county accepted the new offer for the entire 540 acres, they would likely lose a Triumph grant for Frank Reeder Road and other infrastructure improvements that can only happen on property owned by the county.

They are offering to donate 15-25 acres to the school board for construction of a public school.

JWA real estate projects have included Eastchase in Montgomery on 330 acres with retail, hotels, restaurants and shops; the Redstone Gateway business park in Huntsville on 470 acres with office, industrial, hotels, retail and restaurants; Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, a mixed use development with retail, hotels and office space; and New Park in Montgomery, a 1,000 acre master planned community that currently has 400 single family homes, a school, YMCA and more.

CAH developments include Ransley Station on 60 acres at the corner of I-10 and Pine Forest Road in Pensacola, and the East Garden District in Pensacola.

The new offer does not directly address how the current Master Plan for the property would be addressed.

The new offer is on the agenda for discussion at the next Escambia County Commission meeting on Thursday, June 6.

Pictured: The OLF-8 property as seen from Nine Mile Road in May 2024. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

