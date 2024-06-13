Century Woman Charged With Defrauding Credit Union Of More Than $79,000

A Century woman is accused of defrauding a credit union of over $79,000.

Kymberlee Kay Victor, 24, was charged with felony fraud and felony grand theft.

Victor allegedly made multiple transfers from an account at Well Fargo to Gulf Winds Credit Union beginning in February 2024. After the first transfers of just under $10,000 each, Gulf Winds reached out to Victor for verbal verification and she told them she was purchasing a vehicle, according to an arrest report. Multiple additional transfers just under $10,000 each were not flagged by the Gulf Winds system due to the activity being consistent with the same device always singing in, the report continues.

Beginning in March, transfers were returned due to a stop payment and closed account, the ECSO said.

Victor received a total of $89,000 from 10 transfer deposits to Gulf Winds and the funds were spent through debit card purchases, ATM withdrawals and cash withdrawals at different Gulf Winds branches, the arrest report states.

Gulf Winds told investigators that she made a total of $89,329 in deposits, withdrawing $79,309.75 for the account, which was the total loss to the credit union.

The ECSO report notes that shortly after the transactions, White posted on a GoFundMe page asking for financial assistance following a house fire, claiming that she lost it and everything in it.

Escambia County Fire Rescue determined the fire in a nearby shed led to heavy damage to a mobile home on White’s Lane (pictured below). ECFR said the shed was a total loss, and the mobile home will need extensive repairs. Victor has not been charged with any wrongdoing in connection with the fire.

Victor was released Thursday night Escambia County Jail Thursday on a $40,000 bond.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.