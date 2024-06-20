Century Votes To Spend Up To $15K For Flooring With Company That Can Start Work Fastest

June 20, 2024

The Century Town Council voted Tuesday night to spend up to $15,000 for new flooring in areas of town hall with the company that can get to work the fastest.

“We could take the lowest two and make a condition: whoever can get it done quicker,” was the recommendation of council member Alicia Johnson that became the motion approved by the council.

The two lowest bids were Home Depot at $12,926.44 and Shamar Carpet on North Old Corry Field Road in Pensacola for $15,000.

“I would say the one that could get here quickest, that we would engage them,” Johnson recommended.

The town also received a bid of $21,145.57 from Cannon’s Carpets in Brewton, and it previously reached out to Atmore Carpets, which has closed due to the owner’s retirement.

The town plans to pay for the purchase with American Rescue Plan funds.

In 2022, the town refinished the lobby floors at a cost of $2,952 (pictured).

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Before:

