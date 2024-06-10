Century Mayor, Two Council Seats Up For Election In 2024. Here’s How To Run.

Mayor and two council seats in Century will be on the ballot this year, and this is qualifying week.

The office of mayor, currently held by Luis Gomez, Jr.; council seat one, currently held by Dynette Lewis; and council seat two, currently held by Henry Cunningham are all up for election in 2024.

Salary, Qualifying Fee

The salary for mayor is $10,131.96 annually. The qualifying fee is a 1% Election Assessment of $101.32 plus a $25.00 filing fee for a total of $126.32. To qualify, a candidate must be a registered voter in the Town of Century (Predict 22.1). A mayoral candidate must have also resided in the town for at least six months prior to the date on which he qualified to run for the office of mayor.

For a council seat, a candidate must be a registered voter in the Town of Century (Precinct 22.1). The annual salary is $3,714.96. The qualifying fee is a 1% Election Assessment or $37.15 plus a $12.85 filing fee for a total of $50.

The four-year terms for the mayor and both council seats will begin on Monday, January 6, 2025.

How And When To Qualify

Candidates must qualify with the Escambia County Supervisor of elections between noon on Monday, June 10 and noon on Friday, June 14. Qualification will be at the Supervisor of Elections Office a 221 Palafox Place in downtown Pensacola. The office is open 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., Monday-Friday.

A SOE staff member will be in council chambers at Century Town Hall on Tuesday, June 11 from 9:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Election Dates

For contests with three or more candidates, there will be a primary election on August 20, 2024. The runoff, if necessary, and contests with only two candidates, will be in the general election on November 5, 2024.