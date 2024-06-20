Cantonment Man, 44, Identified As Fatality In Escambia Bay Bridge Crash

The victim of a fiery crash last week on the I-10 bridge over Escambia Bay has been identified as a 44-year-old Cantonment man.

The Florida Highway Patrol released the information Thursday afternoon but did not release the man’s name or any update on the cause of the wreck.

The crash happened about 2:15 p.m. June 13 on I-10 eastbound near the Scenic Highway overpass.

The Florida Highway Patrol said four vehicles were involved with one confirmed fatality in a vehicle that was fully engulfed.

A 55-year-old Milton man, 15-year-old Shreveport, Louisiana girl, 26-year-old Dothan, Alabama, man were also injured and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

FHP is continuing to investigate the crash.

Photos: Florida Highway Patrol and Florida Department of Transportation.