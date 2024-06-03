Cantonment Community Revival Begins Tonight At Carver Park
June 3, 2024
The Cantonment Community Revival is taking place June 3-8 at Carver Park in Cantonment.
The event is sponsored by the Cantonment Improvement Committee (CIC) and the North Escambia Fellowship of Churches.
The Cantonment Community Revival schedule is as follows:
- Monday, June 3: Pastor Anthony Perry, Gonzalez Methodist Church
- Tuesday, June 4: Rev. Leon Bell, Associate Pastor Greater First Baptist Church of Cantonment
- Wednesday, June 5: Pastor Gene McCants, Providence Baptist Church
- Thursday, June 6: Brother Vincent Wilson, Deliverance Tabernacle
- Friday, June 7: Pastor Robert Gross, Back to the Cross Christian Center
- Saturday, June 8: A Family and Friends Fellowship Day will wrap up the week from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m..
