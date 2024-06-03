Cantonment Community Revival Begins Tonight At Carver Park

June 3, 2024

The Cantonment Community Revival is taking place June 3-8  at Carver Park in Cantonment.

The event is sponsored by the Cantonment Improvement Committee (CIC) and the North Escambia Fellowship of Churches.

The Cantonment Community Revival schedule is as follows:

  • Monday, June 3: Pastor Anthony Perry, Gonzalez Methodist Church
  • Tuesday, June 4: Rev. Leon Bell, Associate Pastor Greater First Baptist Church of Cantonment
  • Wednesday, June 5: Pastor Gene McCants, Providence Baptist Church
  • Thursday, June 6: Brother Vincent Wilson, Deliverance Tabernacle
  • Friday, June 7: Pastor Robert Gross, Back to the Cross Christian Center
  • Saturday, June 8: A Family and Friends Fellowship Day will wrap up the week from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m..

