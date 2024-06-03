Blue Wahoos, Shuckers Canceled In Biloxi

written by Erik Bremer

Sunday’s game between the Pensacola Blue Wahoos and Biloxi Shuckers was canceled due to wet grounds at Shuckers Ballpark. The game will not be made up, as it marked the final scheduled game between the two teams in the first half of the 2024 Southern League season.

The Blue Wahoos begin a six-game home series against the Mississippi Braves, Double-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, on Tuesday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium