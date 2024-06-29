Beryl Becomes Hurricane, Expected To Become Major Hurricane

June 29, 2024

Beryl strengthened into the first hurricane of the 2024 season on Saturday afternoon and the National Hurricane Center says it is expected to become a major hurricane by Monday.

Beryl formed Friday night a one of only a few storms in history that have formed over the central or eastern tropical Atlantic early in the year.

Beryl is forecast to reach the Windward Islands late Sunday night or Monday.

It is too early to predict what, if any, impacts Beryl may have on the northern Gulf Coast and the North Escambia area.

The latest information on Beryl is in the graphics from the National Hurricane Center on this page.

Comments

3 Responses to “Beryl Becomes Hurricane, Expected To Become Major Hurricane”

  1. Steve on June 29th, 2024 6:00 pm

    Got Duck Tape !

  2. Sedition on June 29th, 2024 10:02 am

    Buckle up.
    This season has started for real.

  3. Me on June 29th, 2024 8:52 am

    And so it begins





Written by William Reynolds 

 