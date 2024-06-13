Barrineau Park Historical Society Recognizes Outgoing President Craig Exner

This week, the Barrineau Park Historical Society recognized outgoing president Craig Exner.

Exner was the group’s president for the last 14 years and served for a total of 24 years.

He was presented with an award by club member Don Dixon, Jr.

Exner said that it was a labor of love to be able to serve in such a worthwhile organization. He will still be active but as newly elected president Lynn Welch leads the historical society.