Arrest Made In 2023 West Nine Mile Road Hit-And-Run That Kill Molino Man

June 26, 2024

The Florida Highway Patrol has made an arrest in the hit and run death of a Molino man last November.

William Ervin Lawler, 46, was charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death.

The crash happened about 8:40 p.m. on November 15, 2023, at West Nine Mile Road and Allegheny Avenue. The Florida Highway Patrol said 20-year-old Justin Kent’s motorcycle was struck by a silver sedan that fled the scene. Kent was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The silver sedan was captured on video (pictured above). FHP Traffic Homicide investigators were notified of a 2003 Infiniti M45 that was located abandoned with damage consistent with the crash. Troopers said Lawler attempted to salvage the vehicle in Alabama and signed it over to a junked car business.

FHP seized the vehicle in question, completed the investigation and filed a warrant for Lawler’s arrest.

He remained in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $200,000.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 