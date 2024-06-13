A Look At Safety Concerns About Highway 29, Highway 196 Intersection

Safety concerns are once again being raised after another serious crash Tuesday at the intersection of Highway 29 and Highway 196 in Molino.

In the past 10 years, there have been 66 crashes at or near the intersection, according to data provided to NorthEscambia.com by the Florida Highway Patrol. Of those, three were fatal and three more left individuals with incapacitating injuries. There were 17 other injuries and 32 people were not injured. FHP said alcohol contributed to three of the wrecks.

Tuesday’s crash injured a 17-year-old teen and a 50-year-old, but they are expected to be okay. Details have not been released by troopers as their investigation continues.

On January 26 of this year, 17-year-old Tate High School student Bradley Ellertson died when a semi-truck collided with a Kia Soul at the intersection. FHP said the driver of the Kia Soul, a 16-year-old female from Pensacola, was traveling eastbound on Highway 196 when she stopped at the stop sign at Highway 29 but failed to yield to the oncoming semi-truck.

Overall control of safety measures at the intersection falls with the Florida Department of Transportation due to Highway 29. However, Highway 196 is a county road.

“There have been a number of serious accidents,” Escambia County District 5 Commissioner Steven Barry said.

Barry said the January crash that killed Ellertson prompted him and the county to ask FDOT to evaluate the intersection for any safety improvements, including any need for a traffic light. He said previous state studies have shown a traffic light was not appropriate.

In the meantime, Barry said the county will install flashing LED lights on the Highway 196 stop signs to improve driver attention. Barry has coordinated the installation of additional lighting with Florida Power & Light, and those lights are expected to be installed in mid to late July after delayed materials are delivered.

“The county is working with our partners to do everything under our control to improve safety at the intersection,” the commissioner added.

Pictured top: Data shows the crashes at the intersection of Highway 29 and Highway 196 in Molino over the last 10 years. Also pictured: A Tuesday crash at the intersection. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.