Saturday Morning Fire Damages Molino Home

Fire damaged a home in Molino Saturday morning.

The fire in the 5700 block of Cedartown Road, just off Highway 95A, was reported about 7 a.m. Escambia County Fire Rescue firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the single-story concrete block home.

There were no serious injuries reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

For additional photos, click here.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.