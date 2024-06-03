One Killed, Several Injured In Fiery Crash On I-10 Escambia Bay Bridge

June 13, 2024

One person was killed, and multiple people were injured in a fiery crash on the I-10 bridge over Escambia Bay Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened about 2:15 p.m. on I-10 eastbound near the Scenic Highway overpass.

The Florida Highway Patrol said three or four vehicles were involved with one confirmed fatality in a vehicle that was fully engulfed.

The roadway was expected to be closed for an extended period of time for cleanup and the FHP traffic homicide investigation. At 4:30 p.m., I-10 eastbound traffic was backed up and at a standstill to I-110.

This story will be updated when additional details are released.

Written by William Reynolds 

 