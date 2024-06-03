International Paper Donates More Than 500 Feminine Care Kits To The Community

Employee volunteers at International Paper Pensacola recently assembled more than 500 feminine care kits to help end “period poverty”.

This is the third year International Paper has packed feminine hygiene kits for the community. The kits include feminine products and a personalized note in a discrete bag. The kits were distributed to the Health and Hope Clinic, Pace Center for Girls, United Way of West Florida, and Ascension Sacred Heart Women’s Care Center.

“Our recent volunteer event, International Paper team members assembling care packages is just one way we’re contributing to this vital cause,” said Maggie VanHusan, International Paper financial analyst. “It’s a privilege to collaborate with local nonprofits and provide assistance to those in need.”

Period poverty is a term used to describe the struggle that many women and girls face because they lack access to adequate menstrual health supplies and education. Each year, more than 500 million people worldwide do not have what they need to manage their periods. It’s an issue that leads to a number of problems like school truancy, reproductive issues, health risks and unnecessary shame, according to organizers.

International Paper’s fluff pulp goes into more than 100 billion menstrual care pads each year. The event is part of International Paper’s commitment to addressing a critical need in the communities where IP employees live and work by mobilizing people, products, and resources.

