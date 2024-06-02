Multiple Injuries In Highway 29, Highway 196 Crash
June 24, 2024
Multiple people were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Molino.
A pickup truck and SUV collided at Highway 29 and Highway 196 about 2:35 p.m. The injured were transported to area hospital by Escambia County EMS.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not yet released the cause of the crash.
NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.
Comments
This makes no sense. Obviously one or more of the drivers is not paying attention. Possibly texting or just doesn’t know how to drive. A flashing light now has been added to make everyone aware there is a stop sign, but that doesn’t seem to help. I have lived on 196 for 25 years. All you have to do is pay attention. Drive defensively and offensively. It really isn’t that difficult.