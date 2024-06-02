Multiple Injuries In Highway 29, Highway 196 Crash

June 24, 2024

Multiple people were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Molino.

A pickup truck and SUV collided at Highway 29 and Highway 196 about 2:35 p.m. The injured were transported to area hospital by Escambia County EMS.

For more photos, click here.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not yet released the cause of the crash.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

Comments

One Response to “Multiple Injuries In Highway 29, Highway 196 Crash”

  1. Molino resident on June 24th, 2024 10:02 pm

    This makes no sense. Obviously one or more of the drivers is not paying attention. Possibly texting or just doesn’t know how to drive. A flashing light now has been added to make everyone aware there is a stop sign, but that doesn’t seem to help. I have lived on 196 for 25 years. All you have to do is pay attention. Drive defensively and offensively. It really isn’t that difficult.





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 