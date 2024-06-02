Multiple Injuries In Highway 29, Highway 196 Crash

Multiple people were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Molino.

A pickup truck and SUV collided at Highway 29 and Highway 196 about 2:35 p.m. The injured were transported to area hospital by Escambia County EMS.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not yet released the cause of the crash.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.