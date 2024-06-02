Blue Wahoos Sunk By Pair Of Two-Run Homers In Series-Opening Loss To Lookouts

written by Bill Vilona

If there’s one element in which the Chattanooga Lookouts have excelled amid a dismal record, it’s hitting home runs.

They did again Tuesday night, putting a damaging dent into the Blue Wahoos’ hopes for another first half divisional win.

A pair of two-run homers in consecutive innings were decisive in Chattanooga’s 4-2 victory, beginning the final week of the first half schedule in a glum way for the Blue Wahoos.

A crowd of 4,034 on a Doggone Tuesday at Blue Wahoos Stadium, which included the Pace High School state champion softball team, watched the Blue Wahoos (35-28) get few scoring chances against the Lookouts (18-47), who by far have the worst record in the Southern League.

The Blue Wahoos’ loss, coupled by the Montgomery Biscuits’ 6-5 win Tuesday against the Birmingham Barons, dropped the Blue Wahoos 1.5 games behind in the South Division race with just five games left. The Barons hit into a game-ending double play with the bases loaded in their game.

This all followed, of course, the Blue Wahoos winning four of six games last week in Birmingham to get into contention for a third consecutive first half divisional win and automatic playoff berth.

Tuesday’s game started well for Pensacola. Joe Mack homered just inside the right field foul pole for a 1-0 lead in the first inning.

The lead was flipped by one swing in the fourth inning. Lookouts third base Nick Northcut, a Cincinnati native playing for the Reds’ Double-A affiliate, hit a two-run homer on a two-out pitch by Blue Wahoos starter Evan Fitterer.

A repeat scenario happened in the sixth inning when Quincy McAfee had a two-run homer, ending Fitterer’s night. The Lookouts tagged him for seven hits in the game.

It gave the Lookouts a total of 51 homers – second-most in the league behind the Tennessee Smokies.

The Blue Wahoos missed chances with two runners on base in the fifth and sixth inning, then had Paul McIntosh thrown out on a double-steal attempt in the eighth. A wild pitch led to a run, but the Lookouts’ Braxton Roxby earned his first save with a clean ninth inning.

The series continues Wednesday.

The game will start at 6:05 p.m. and will be followed by the largest fireworks show of the season.

GAME NOTABLES

Pace High’s prep All-American third baseman Shelby McKenzie, who is heading to join Florida State’s softball team, threw out a first pitch, along with senior teammate Mallory Baker, who was the Patriots’ No. 2 pitcher and outfielder. Baker threw a baseball, then went underhand with the softball in a double first pitch to the Blue Wahoos’ Tanner Allen in pregame ceremonies.

The Patriots finished ranked No. 4 nationally by MaxPreps – the highest ranked softball team in Florida – following their 2-0 win against Bartow in the Class 6A state title game on May 23.

It was a special moment for the Patriots who went to the state final four in all four seasons for the seniors, led by pitching star Jayden Heavener, who was attending an orientation session at LSU, where she will play next season.

WANT TO GO?

WHO: Chattanooga Lookouts vs. Blue Wahoos

WHEN: Wednesday, 6:05 p.m.