Walnut Hill Man Charged With Weapons, Theft Offenses After Search Warrant

May 31, 2024

A Walnut Hill man was arrested on weapons and theft charges after a search warrant was served at him his home Thursdays, the culmination of a Molino theft case.

Floyd Scott Mooney, 52, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, grand theft over $20,000 but less than $100,000, dealing in stolen property, and grand theft of a firearm.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Property Crimes Unit has investigated the theft of firearms and other property from an elderly victim in Molino over the past few weeks, identifying Mooney has a suspect and obtaining an arrest warrant.

A search warrant was served at Mooney’s home in the 3100 block of North Highway 99 near Breastworks Road, about one-half mile north of the Oak Grove Park. Deputies said he was inside during the search by the Property Crimes Unit, SWAT team and the Pensacola Office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

ECSO said five stolen firearms were recovered, along with other coins and evidence related to the investigation.

Mooney remained in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $50,000.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com

