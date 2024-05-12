These Are This Week’s Road Construction Delay Areas

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

Interstate 10 (I-10) at U.S. 29 Interchange (Exit 10) – Drivers will encounter intermittent lane closures on I-10 near the U.S. 29 interchange from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday, May 12 through Thursday, May 16 as crews place barrier wall.

Drivers will encounter intermittent lane closures on I-10 near the U.S. 29 interchange from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday, May 12 through Thursday, May 16 as crews place barrier wall. I-10 at Nine Mile Road Interchange (Exit 5) – Drivers will encounter the following traffic impacts as crews perform median work and barrier wall installation: Inside lane closures on I-10 near Exit 5, Sunday, May 12 through Thursday, May 16 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Outside lane closures on Nine Mile Road near Exit 5, Tuesday, May 14 and Wednesday, May 15 from 7 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Traffic on I-10 is shifted to the outside and will be in place until early 2025. Traffic on Nine Mile Road has shifted to the inside and will be in place until mid-2024.

Drivers will encounter the following traffic impacts as crews perform median work and barrier wall installation:

U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) Resurfacing between Henry Street and Cottage Street in Century – Traffic on U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) is shifted to one outside travel lane in each direction between Rudolph Street and Green Street. The shift will be in place through the spring as crews perform drainage improvements. Signage is in place to safely direct drivers through the work zone.

Traffic on U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) is shifted to one outside travel lane in each direction between Rudolph Street and Green Street. The shift will be in place through the spring as crews perform drainage improvements. Signage is in place to safely direct drivers through the work zone. County Road (C.R.) 4 over Canoe Creek Bridge – C.R. 4, between Byrneville and Bratt, will be closed through late 2024 as crews replace the Canoe Creek bridge. Traffic is directed through a 5.6-mile detour using Bratt Road to Pine Barren Road, then back to C.R. 4.

North Palafox Street (U.S. 29) Resurfacing from Cervantes Street to Brent Lane (State Road (S.R.) 296) – Drivers will encounter the following traffic impacts: The left turn lane from Pace Boulevard to Massachusetts Avenue is permanently closed. Signs are in place to direct drivers traveling on Palafox Street to Pace Boulevard. The left turn lane from Palafox Street northbound to Pace Boulevard and Massachusetts Avenue is permanently closed. Signage is in place to direct drivers traveling northbound on U.S. 29 destined for Massachusetts Avenue or Pace Boulevard.

Drivers will encounter the following traffic impacts: Scenic Highway (U.S. 90) from north of I-10 to Davis Highway Drivers will encounter the following traffic impacts as crews perform construction activities: Alternating lane closures on Scenic Highway, Sunday, May 12 through Thursday, May 16 from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Traffic flaggers will be present to safely guide drivers through the work zone. The right turn lane on Scenic Highway at the Olive Road intersection will be closed Friday, May 10 through Thursday, May 16 for guardrail replacement. Drivers will use the through travel lane to turn right onto Olive Road.

Drivers will encounter the following traffic impacts as crews perform construction activities:

Santa Rosa County:

I-10 Westbound over Blackwater River Resurfacing Project – Drivers may encounter intermittent I-10 westbound lane closures, from the Ward Basin Road on-ramp (Exit 28) to the east end of the Blackwater River Bridge, Sunday, May 12 to Thursday, May 16, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for construction activities and paving operations. Drivers are reminded the I-10 westbound travel lanes are currently shifted slightly toward the inside of the roadway. The shift is expected to remain in place through May.

– Drivers may encounter intermittent I-10 westbound lane closures, from the Ward Basin Road on-ramp (Exit 28) to the east end of the Blackwater River Bridge, Sunday, May 12 to Thursday, May 16, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for construction activities and paving operations. Drivers are reminded the I-10 westbound travel lanes are currently shifted slightly toward the inside of the roadway. The shift is expected to remain in place through May. S.R. 89 Resurfacing, from north of S.R. 87 to C.R. 178 – Drivers will encounter intermittent daytime lane closures, between S.R. 87 and C.R. 178, Monday, May 13 through Friday, May 17 as crews perform paving and earthwork operations.

Drivers will encounter intermittent daytime lane closures, between S.R. 87 and C.R. 178, Monday, May 13 through Friday, May 17 as crews perform paving and earthwork operations. U.S. 90 Resurfacing from west of Avalon Boulevard to east of Stewart Street - Drivers may encounter alternating lane closures Sunday, May 12 through Thursday, May 16 from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. as crews perform roadway widening and sidewalk reconstruction work.

- Drivers may encounter alternating lane closures Sunday, May 12 through Thursday, May 16 from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. as crews perform roadway widening and sidewalk reconstruction work. U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive – Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: Median and turn-lane closures from Bayshore Road to Tiger Lake Drive. Intermittent lane closures and additional median closures between Bayshore Road and Tiger Lake Drive Sunday, May 12, through Friday, May 17, from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for stormwater drainage improvements and paving operations.

Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: U.S. 98 Turn Lane Operations West of Moll Drive – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, May 13 through Thursday, May 16 from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. for turn lane operations.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.