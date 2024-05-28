Southern Pine Co-Op Line Workers Recognized For Assisting EREC Power Restoration After Big Storms

Southern Pine Electric Cooperative, which serves Escambia, Conecuh, Monroe, Baldwin and Covington counties in Southwest Alabama, recently recognized lin workers that assisted Escambia River Electric Cooperative in restoring thousands of electrical outages following storms two weeks ago.

Cooperatives come to their aid of sister electrical cooperative’s when disaster strikes.

The following Southern Pine Electric Co-op linemen and employees assisted EREC is Escambia and Santa Rosa counties in Florida: (pictured L-R) Brandon Odom, Jordan Brown, Nathan McCrory, Josh Lowery, Grayson Peters, John Paul, Mitch Howard, Josh Henry, Landon Lindsey, Zack Carter, Brian Richburg, Matt Kelley, Christopher Johnson, Joe O’Bannon, Elon Koski, Norris Brooks, David Saucer, Adam York and Jimmy Wilson Not pictured: Tracy Emmons.

Courtesy photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.