Reminder: ECUA Flow Testing Water In Beulah Today

On Thursday, May 9, ECUA will conduct water system flow tests in the Beulah area to gather information, which will assist with planning future improvements to the water system.

The flow tests will begin at 9 a.m. until about 4 p.m. Residents and businesses in the testing areas may expect fluctuations in water pressure, and some temporary discoloration of the water may occur due to turbulence created by the tests. These effects should be minimal, with no ill effects on customers’ health or long-term adverse impacts on the system, ECUA said.

ECUA crews will remain in the test area throughout the day, flushing lines if necessary to clear up affected areas. Call (850) 476-0480 for assistance or more information.