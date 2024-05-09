Reminder: ECUA Flow Testing Water In Beulah Today

May 9, 2024

On Thursday, May 9, ECUA will conduct water system flow tests in the Beulah area to gather information, which will assist with planning future improvements to the water system.

The flow tests will begin at 9 a.m. until about 4 p.m. Residents and businesses in the testing areas may expect fluctuations in water pressure, and some temporary discoloration of the water may occur due to turbulence created by the tests. These effects should be minimal, with no ill effects on customers’ health or long-term adverse impacts on the system, ECUA said.

ECUA crews will remain in the test area throughout the day, flushing lines if necessary to clear up affected areas. Call (850) 476-0480 for assistance or more information.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 