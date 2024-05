Photos: Seniors Return For Jim Allen Elementary “Jaguar Walk”

Jim Allen Elementary School held a “Jaguar Walk” Tuesday, inviting back graduating high school seniors and former Jim Allen students to walk the halls one final time.

“Many tears and many hugs filled our halls this morning! It warms our hearts to see our Jaguars excelling in life! Congratulations seniors! May you continue to soar and roar,” the school said.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.